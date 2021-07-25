After months of declines, COVID cases in Iowa on the rise again

But over the past three-plus weeks, and for the first time since that devastating winter surge, the numbers of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have been increasing.

The rolling two-week average of daily new cases bottomed out at 80.7 on June 27. Since then, that figure has steadily increased and more than doubled, to 173.6 on Tuesday, according to state public health data.

That is the last date for which state public health data is publicly available because the state has reduced its COVID data reporting. Throughout much of the pandemic, the state updated data multiple times per day on its coronavirus.iowa.gov website. Recently, the state changed to updating the figures just once per week.

Also over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have jumped from 71 to more than 100, the most in two months.

Public health officials hammered on the need to get more Iowans vaccinated in order to stop the virus’ spread.

“As cases increase across the country and in Iowa, it’s important that even more Iowans get vaccinated,” Sarah Ekstrand, a spokeswoman for the state public health department, said in an emailed response to questions. “It’s the key to reducing virus activity, saving lives and keeping our health care resources available for all Iowans’ needs.”