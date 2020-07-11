6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES (AP) — Six more people have died in Iowa from COVID-19, state health officials reported Saturday.
As of Saturday afternoon, the toll for coronavirus-related deaths reached 748 in Iowa, health officials reported on their website.
The state also reported 34,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Black Hawk County reported 19 new cases Saturday for a total of 3,087 cases and 59 deaths.
Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.
Health officials reported 178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, up from 169 who were hospitalized a day earlier.
On Friday, Iowa registered its largest daily jump in coronavirus cases since May, leading health officials in the worst-affected parts of the state to warn people to take the threat more seriously and to stop congregating in bars and other places in large numbers.
Among the 10 counties with the largest jumps was Scott County, on the state's eastern border, where a local health official said the increase correlated with the state's lifting of the final restrictions on bars, restaurants, casinos and mass gatherings in early June. Many who tested positive acknowledged that they had been to bars.
“I‘ve had conversations with our case investigators and they indicate that going to crowded bars is often cited as an activity they’ve engaged in,” said Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department.
Scott County also may have seen increased traffic from Illinois residents crossing the Mississippi River to go to bars and restaurants because they weren't able to do so in western Illinois yet.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa jumped by 744 on Friday, to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26, when there were 796 new cases. Iowa has increased testing, with more than 8,000 people getting checked on Thursday, and the data shows that 9.3% of the state's tests are coming back positive, which is the highest rate since late May.
The number of deaths rose Friday by three, to 742.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said state officials are monitoring the positive test rate and other metrics to understand the scope of the virus activity and target response efforts.
“The recent increase is concentrated among younger adults, in a limited number of more populous counties. It’s critical Iowans continue to exercise personal responsibility, such as social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask when you cannot be socially distant and are near individuals for extended periods of time,” he said.
Hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care have gradually increased since early July, with 169 COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals as of Friday. That is considerably fewer than the peak figure in Iowa in May, when more than 400 people were hospitalized.
As of Friday, there were 54 people in ICU units. That's more than it had been but significantly fewer than in May, when more than 160 people patients were in intensive care.
Unlike most states, Iowa never implemented a stay-at-home order during the pandemic and instead banned large gatherings and closed many businesses and schools.
Reynolds, who pushed aggressively to reopen the state's economy despite warnings from some health experts that it could cause a new surge, acknowledged Tuesday that many young people from college towns and larger cities make up a much bigger percentage of the new cases. She said the five counties with highest number of new confirmed cases from June 21 to July 5 accounted for nearly 50 percent of all of Iowa's cases.
They include larger population areas of Polk County in the Des Moines area, and Johnson and Story counties, which have university cities where college-age youth going to bars has been an issue. The others are Black Hawk County, which has Waterloo and a Tyson meatpacking plant, and Scott County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.