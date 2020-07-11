6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

Hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care have gradually increased since early July, with 169 COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals as of Friday. That is considerably fewer than the peak figure in Iowa in May, when more than 400 people were hospitalized.

As of Friday, there were 54 people in ICU units. That's more than it had been but significantly fewer than in May, when more than 160 people patients were in intensive care.

Unlike most states, Iowa never implemented a stay-at-home order during the pandemic and instead banned large gatherings and closed many businesses and schools.

Reynolds, who pushed aggressively to reopen the state's economy despite warnings from some health experts that it could cause a new surge, acknowledged Tuesday that many young people from college towns and larger cities make up a much bigger percentage of the new cases. She said the five counties with highest number of new confirmed cases from June 21 to July 5 accounted for nearly 50 percent of all of Iowa's cases.

They include larger population areas of Polk County in the Des Moines area, and Johnson and Story counties, which have university cities where college-age youth going to bars has been an issue. The others are Black Hawk County, which has Waterloo and a Tyson meatpacking plant, and Scott County.