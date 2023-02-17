Planning your dream wedding?
Everything a bride needs to turn her dreams into reality will be found at the Weddings Event, presented by the Courier Media Group and Weddings magazine.
The bridal event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls.
Admission is free. Brides and grooms can pre-register in advance at go.wcfcourier.com/weddingsevent.
Sponsors are Milroy’s Tuxedos, Our Stress-Free Wedding and Evolve Aesthetics & Regenerative Medicine. Also sponsoring are Mara bridal shop, Palace Clothiers, KJ & Kompany, Humble Travel and Hilton Garden Inn.
“The Courier Media Group and Weddings magazine are excited to host our third annual Weddings event. Brides and grooms can attend the event and make a personal connection with potential vendors and businesses who will help them create their special day,” said Courier Niche Manager Sheila Kerns.
Weddings magazine, published by Courier Media Group, is entering its 17th year as the Cedar Valley’s premier bridal magazine. Weddings Spring|Summer issue is on the racks now. The free bridal magazine features details from a real local wedding, wow-worthy trends, color, hot honeymoons and a reception hall directory highlighting Cedar Valley locations.
From wedding attire and personal beauty to catering, travel, wedding event planners, DJs, home furnishings and more, bridal couples will find it all under one roof at the Weddings Event.
Attending the event definitely can save couples lots of time and planning effort, Kerns said.
You’ll meet area vendors face to face, while also exploring the many ideas, designs and services available to you. Plus, you’ll find out what’s trending. If you see something that’s absolutely perfect for your big day, remember to follow up with vendors!
“We thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making this event such a can’t-miss bridal show,” Kerns said.
