WATERLOO — Love is written in stars, sweethearts will discover in a new planetarium show at the Grout Museum.

“For the Love of Gods!” explores Greek myths surrounding the creation of constellations in the night sky from heroes, creatures and others who were favored by (or displeased) Greek gods such as Zeus and Poseidon.

The Valentine-themed, adult-oriented show is Feb. 10 and 11 in the Norris Corson Family Planetarium at the Grout. Shows are at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Feb 10. A limited number of tickets remain; shows on Feb. 11 are sold-out.

“The reception has been so positive and to have been sold out two weeks before the event was crazy. So we had to add more shows. It’s a fun, lighthearted and unfiltered look at Greek gods and goddesses, their exploits and love lives,” said Carrsan Morrissey, the Grout’s director of internal programming and education, who wrote the script.

“Writing comedy – and making it funny – is hard. But with Greek mythology, the myths are so out there that it’s been a chance to have fun telling the stories.”

Several stories likely will involve Zeus, king of the gods, who immortalized the centaur Sagittarius in the stars, said Morrissey. Sagittarius gave up his immortality to save Prometheus, who was punished by the gods for giving fire to man.

Zeus also turned his lover, Callisto, into a bear to hide her from his wife. Callisto’s son Arcas was hunting and shot the bear with an arrow and it transformed back into his mother. Zeus heard Arcas sobbing and turned both mother and son into Ursa Major (Great Bear), the largest constellation in the northern sky, and Ursa Minor (Little Bear), which contains Polaris – or the North Star.

“A lot of what we do is educational planetarium shows, programs and activities for kids. To my knowledge, this is the first time the Grout has done a planetarium show that is entirely geared for an adult audience,” Morrissey explained.

With 6.5 million stars and stunning visualizations of the night sky, an evening under the 22-foot dome promises to be a romantic and fun evening. The 66-year-old planetarium at the Grout Museum underwent a $200,000 renovation last year. With the simple touch of an iPad, a new state-of-the-art projection system will transport audiences into the constellations in astonishing detail.

The Norris Corson Family Planetarium, the museum’s star chamber is one of only three planetariums in Iowa that offers public programming.

Admission includes the planetarium show, photo booth opportunities, champagne and a box of chocolates. The program is $12 for members; $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required online at gmdistrict.org/fortheloveofgods. For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

