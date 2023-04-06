WATERLOO – Starbeck’s Smokehouse started with 21 seats in Cedar Falls. Now, it is set to open a new location in Waterloo.

The barbecue restaurant will open in the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 250 Westfield Ave. Operators hope to be open the first week of May.

The new location will hold about 200 people, which is double the space at the Cedar Falls location. It also will feature a full bar – something the current location doesn’t have.

“We were finally ready to expand,” owner Jeff Starbeck said. “We’ve been at the (current) place for a year and a half now, so we figured it’s time to branch out.”

Before moving to the location at 6607 University Ave., Starbeck’s was located a couple blocks away at 6826 University Ave., where Bobby Q’s Hawaiian Barbecue now stands.

“We’re excited about bringing our product to Waterloo,” Starbeck said. “We’ve heard a lot of excitement from the people who have seen our banner up already and say, ‘Oh, we don’t have to drive to Cedar Falls anymore.’”

Starbeck’s was voted as having the best pulled pork in the state in 2022 by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“Believe it or not, we’ve become a real regional destination,” Starbeck said. “We get people from all over the Midwest to seek us out. They’ve heard about how good our barbecue is, and it compares to Kansas City and Austin. It makes us proud to say that, you know, we’re up there with them.”

Along with pulled pork and other customer favorites, such as brisket and chicken sandwiches, he said Starbecks will start including more upscale appetizers. He also looking to expand the catering side of the business.

“Our kitchen is about twice the size over here,” he said. “Catering consists of probably about 40% of our business right now.”

He believes the location is in a great spot. The building is visible from U.S. Highway 218 and is close to John Deere and downtown.

The hours will be extended since the restaurant shares a building with the hotel.

Starbeck’s tentatively plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

