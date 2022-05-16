Starbeck’s accepts 'Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Iowa' plaque from Pork Producers

CEDAR FALLS -- Starbeck’s Smokehouse was awarded a plaque and $250 check Friday for winning the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s “Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Iowa” competition.

“We’re dedicated to putting out the best product and ensuring it’s the best it can be,” said owner/partner Cindy Herman. “We didn’t really change our recipe. We just take pride in what do, and feel we finally got recognized for it.”

After celebrating with music and plenty of food, the restaurant at 6607 University Ave. has set its sights set on winning the association’s next competition for “Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.”

Nominations are open until June 6, with a chance to qualify for the initial Top 40 round and be in the running for the title. To make a nomination, visit: www.iowapork.org/best-breaded-pork-tenderloin-contest.

The pork tenderloin competition has been conducted since 2003. After nominations are placed, the winner is eventually selected by judges.

The “annual quest to find Iowa’s best pulled pork sandwich” is only five years old. Called "Pulled Pork Madness," the bracket-style competition mimics the NCAA’s March college basketball tournament. It's based on thousands of online votes mostly generated through social media.

Last month, 622 pork fans nominated 62 Iowa restaurants for the top honor. The two restaurants with the most votes in each of IPPA’s eight districts made up the “Sweet 16” bracket.

Voters then decided which restaurants advanced to the “Elite Eight,” “Final Four,” and championship round, which wrapped up March 31.

Hannah Spurr, the association’s consumer outreach director and organizer of the event, says participation was on par with last year, and helps highlight the number of great pork barbeque restaurants in Iowa.

For five years in a row, Starbeck’s has been in the running to be named champion, according to the association, and this year went all the way after defeating a fellow Cedar Falls restaurant, Blue Barn BBQ, in the first round for District 3.

Spurr said Starbeck’s was “very active” in rallying the fan base on social media.

“They’re very well rounded people who know where their pork comes from, and they just continue to share their story while preparing nutritious and safe pork products,” Spurr said.

The final bout saw Starbeck's emerge victorious against The Roadhouse in Orange City.

“It was an awesome feeling,” said Herman. “It’s not just me and Jeff (Starbeck). It’s our whole team. They take pride in what they do, and whenever they don't like how our product turns out, they don’t serve it.”

Herman grew up raising hogs, and “never in a million years” would she have guessed she’d play a role in winning such a contest. She recalls the days when she fed and raised pigs, cut their teeth, castrated them, and got them ready for the market.

“It’s fun to watch our business grow,” she said. “We had a dream, and we’ve watched it come true.”

According to a press release, each week Starbeck’s goes through 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of pork shoulder (commonly referred to as pork butt). The meat is thoroughly rubbed with a house blend of seasonings that includes salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, cumin, granulated garlic, onion, and cocoa powder. The pork is slow-roasted over cherry, hickory, or oak wood for about 12 hours, until it reaches 195 degrees.

The meat is served between two slices of authentic San Francisco sourdough bread, a recipe the owners developed with Hy-Vee. Homemade barbecue sauces are available on the side.

Starbeck’s joins past winners: Smokin’ Butt Barbeque in Davenport (2021); Whatcha Smokin’? BBQ + Brew in Luther (2020); Warehouse Barbecue Co. + Brewhouse in Ottumwa (2019); and Moo’s BBQ in Newton (2018).

Past winners cannot be nominated again.

