WATERLOO -- The Hoover Astronomy Club will host Star Parties at Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, through Sept. 12.

Events are planned from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on May 2, June 6, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12. May 2 is National Astronomy Day.

Star Parties are free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.

A Star Party will be canceled if it is rainy or too cloudy.

