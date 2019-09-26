WAVERLY — Samuel Stapleton, a conductor and violinist who grew up in the Iowa City area, has been tapped to lead the Wartburg Community Orchestra for the 2019-20 season.
Stapleton comes to Wartburg from the Central College Community Orchestra, where he was the orchestra director and conductor for two years.
He earned a bachelor of music degree in violin performance from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 2003, and completed a master of fine arts in violin and master of arts in conducting at the University of Iowa in 2009.
Stapleton then spent six years in Boston and Cambridge, Mass., where he helped create the Boston New Music Initiative, a nonprofit resource for local upcoming composers. In 2011, he founded the Cambridge Philharmonic Orchestra, a nonprofit that melded innovative cross-art form projects with classical masterworks, introduced newly commissioned music that featured local talent and engaged young audiences in a fresh and unexpected dialogue. He served as the nonprofit’s president, conductor and music director until 2015.
He is pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Iowa, which he expects to complete in 2020. In addition to his conducting duties, Stapleton will be a visiting assistant professor of music and director of orchestra and upper strings at Wartburg.
The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra season begins Oct. 12, with a concert called “No Place Like Home” featuring Elizabeth Matera, a Quad Cities clarinetist and former member of The President’s Own Marine Band.
Ticket information is available at www.wartburg.edu/symphony.
