STANLEY — The community of Stanley received a boost in its quest to have Stanley the Tin Man become the greeter for their community.
Alliant Energy donated $250 to assist the community with costs related to help place their Tin Man at the gateway to Stanley.
Stanley the Tin Man is not new to Stanley. He was created by Bob Hamilton and previously greeted people who came to his home. When Hamilton moved last spring, he gifted Stanley the Tin Man to the Stanley Community Club.
Club member Rodger Sills volunteered to collect Stanley the Tin Man and bring him to his new home on 10th Street at the northwest corner of town where he can greet people as they enter town. Moving Stanley to his new location was only the first step.
The Community Club is working on finding the financing and donations needed to build a platform with anchoring to raise Stanley up to his full 20-foot stature.
Buchanan County Economic Development contacted Alliant Energy, which proceeded to donate the $250 to the Stanley Community Club’s project of Stanley’s placement.
Alliant representative Craig Clefisch said, “This is what we at Alliant Energy are all about, giving back to the communities that we serve. Personally, this is the fun part of my job, meeting community members and assisting with the great projects that different communities are a part of.”
