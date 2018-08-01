WATERLOO – A teen who disappeared going for a walk in his neighborhood. Another teen killed in a hit-and-run moped crash.
A college student who vanished after returning from a jog in a town of 1,400.
Two cousins whose killer has evaded capture for six years.
More than 200 people filled the Riverloop Amphitheatre to draw attention to the missing and demand justice for the slain during a vigil Wednesday night.
“It’s so amazing to see all you here for them,” Morgan Collum told the crowd.
Collum is a cousin of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from Brooklyn on July 18.
“The way that this state has come together to help share Mollie’s story makes me so incredibly proud to be from a state where you care about your neighbor. And when someone’s child goes missing, you don’t just say 'oh well, that’s not my kid, that’s not my problem.' You are outside, and you are looking through cornfields, and you are putting up posters.”
Wednesday’s event was organized by the Family and Children's Council of Black Hawk County to bring awareness to missing persons cases and unsolved crimes involving young people, both those in the headlines and those lesser known.
Megan Neiswonger -- mother of 16-year-old Jake Wilson, who disappeared while going for a walk in his La Porte City neighborhood in April -- said she was grateful for the turnout at the vigil.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s getting Jake’s name back out there again. It is about Jake for us, but we do have feelings for the others who are missing, the others who don’t have the justice,” Neiswonger said.
Heather Collins -- mother of 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins, who disappeared with cousin Lyric Cook Morrissey in July 2012 and were later found dead -- said she was alarmed by the number of youths reported missing on a regular basis. She brought a map of Iowa with about 30 pins marking cities with missing person reports for the last half of July. Most are names people have never heard of.
“Some are adults. Some are kids,” Heather Collins said. “Each one of those pins is a living human being. That is a person that is missing, is not here with us. I thought if that would put out there from that perspective, people would get it.”
Also attending the vigil were relatives of 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his moped on Iowa Highway 150 on June 28.
Drew Collins, Elizabeth’s father, presented a $9,000 check to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers from the recent Ride and Drive fundraiser. Investigator Brice Lippert, Crime Stoppers coordinator, said the program recently bought 1,000 kits that allow parents to collect DNA samples of their children.
“I hope, and I pray to God that we wasted all the money. I hope those 1,000 kits are never touched, are never analyzed, and they are never needed,” Lippert said.
The kits will he distributed during community events beginning with Iowa Irish Fest this weekend, he said.
State Sen. Jeff Danielson talked about pursuing a state Amber Alert-type system that could provide immediate notification through social media and other channels without some of the rigid criteria required for an Amber Alert.
Waterloo Police Chief Daniel Trelka told the crowd residents need to be vigilant, and he wanted to tell the victims they will never be forgotten. And for the perpetrators, he said “we will hunt you down to the ends of the earth.”
