CEDAR FALLS -- A touring stand-up comedian will perform a free show tonight in Cedar Falls.
Willie Farrell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cedar Falls. The show is free.
Farrell has appeared on "Godfathers of Comedy" on Showtime and headlined shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, according to his bio.
More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/fraternal-order-of-comedy-pres/542272776606964/
