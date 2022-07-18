Stamp club meets Wednesday in Cedar Falls

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. next to the Cedar Falls library.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
