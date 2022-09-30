 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stamp club meets Oct. 5 in Cedar Falls

  • 0
Stamp club clip art
Shutterstock photo

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. next to the Cedar Falls library.

There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aerial views over Florida reveal the utter destruction left by Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News