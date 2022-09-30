Stamp club meets Oct. 5 in Cedar Falls

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. next to the Cedar Falls library.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
