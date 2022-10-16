Stamp Club meets in Cedar Falls Wednesday

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
There will be a program about uncommon foreign stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
PHOTOS: Columbus Catholic vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg football 101422
101522-spt-col-1
Columbus Catholic's Myles Gardner turns up field after a reception as Sumner-Fredericksburg's Noah Henderson (21) moves in for the tackle Friday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-col-4
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Kade Mitchell breaks away from Columbus Catholic's Max Schuchmann during a second quarter kickoff return Friday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-col-3
Columbus Catholic's Parker Kjeldsen tries to pull away from a Sumner-Fredericksburg tackler Friday at TJ McLaughlin Field in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-col-6
Columbus Catholic's Caleb Holthaus turns the corner on a run as Carson Hartz (23) provides a lead block against Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-col-5
Columbus Catholic's Parker Kjeldsen scampers away from a diving Sumner-Fredericksburg defender Jaymison Howard during the second quarter Friday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-col.7
Columbus Catholic quarterback Carter Lockert fires a pass downfield to Myles Gardner for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday against Sumner-Fredericksburg at TJ McLaughlin Field.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.