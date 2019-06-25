CEDAR FALLS – Jay Stoddard expects history to repeat itself at this year’s Sturgis Falls Celebration.
Last year’s festival broke attendance records, but Stoddard expects even more people to crowd venues during the 44th annual celebration Friday through Sunday in downtown Cedar Falls.
“We have a new permanent stage in Gateway Park, so I anticipate the curiosity will be high. That fact alone should bring out huge crowds,” said Stoddard, SFC board president.
Gateway Park is located across the Main Street Bridge and runs along the Cedar River. The new 40- by 40-feet stage sits just 32 feet to the north of the previous temporary stage on land that was donated to the Sturgis Falls Celebration organization. The previous location was owned by the city of Cedar Falls, and terms of the FEMA flood buyout prohibited building structures in that area.
“It’s really worked out well for the Sturgis Falls Celebration and Cedar Falls, because we can make our stage available for other community events. We did our planning and engineering for a flood plain, asking Levi Architects to give us a design that would withstand floods and storms,” Stoddard said.
The new stage is securely anchored to a foundation and footings that should withstand any future flooding. When the roof is lifted into place by a crane before the festival begins this week, it will be welded to 21-feet-tall steel columns. A hard surface for the audience “has eliminated the combination of wood chips and mud underfoot,” Stoddard said.
“It was real community effort with all kinds of people stepping up to help. Dave Sires, a great friend, assembled the stage roof and is helping with placing it on top of the columns, a great example of someone who gave their time and effort and skills to assist us.”
This year’s theme is “Happy Trails,” spotlighting the quality of life the Cedar Valley Nature Trail adds to the community.
For the 20th year, the U.S. Marine Corps band is returning to Sturgis Falls from Cherry Point, N.C. “No other Midwestern city can brag about that. They’ll be marching in the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and will perform at Overman Park,” Stoddard said.
Activities begin in the Overman Park Bandshell at 11 a.m. with music by Cedar Valley Jazz Club, Michael Lefebvre & the Favorites, Musica Ficta, David Woods, One of Us and the Sturgis Falls Children’s Choir. Stoddard will serve as master of ceremonies for the opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the audience-favorite Bill Riley Talent Show. At 7:45 p.m., Cedar Falls Community Theatre actors will perform highlights from “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
On Saturday, Overman Park performances will include CB & Company, Milk and Honey, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Cross the Line, the Doo Wops and the Cedar Falls Municipal Band.
Featured bands in Gateway Park begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and include the Pork Tornadoes at 10 p.m. Saturday performers include Stackhouse and Sixteen Candles, while Bob Dorr & the Limestoners, Wicked Andersons and Checker and the Bluetones are slated for Sunday.
Carnival rides, games and food will be located at Gateway Park. Hours are 5 to 11 a.m. Thursday; 1 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
There’s also a new Kidsway stage and tent this year, purchased by the Sturgis Falls board, and plenty of entertainment and activities for children. Stoddard said the board has rented a tent for many years and decided purchasing the bright red-and-white striped canvas helped the celebration’s financial bottom line.
The 25th annual Children’s Parade starts at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Franklin and Seventh streets. Other activities include the Gateway Market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Cedar Falls Firefighters and Class Reunion Dance on Friday; SFC Pool Party on Saturday at the Falls Aquatic Center; and Arts & Crafts Fair on Sunday.
For a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.sturgisfalls.org.
The annual Cedar Basin Music Festival is a big weekend draw for music fans. The Heritage Stage at Sturgis Park, located behind the Ice House Museum, will feature a wide range of music. Elm’s Pub at New Aldaya, 7511 University Ave., will host traditional jazz bands during the weekend.
On Friday, music begins on the Heritage Stage at 5 p.m. with the Saints Dixieland Jazz Band, followed by Dry Run Creek, Brad & Kate and The Snozzberries. Saturday’s performances begin at noon with Petra Van Nuis, followed by St. Louis Stompers, Borealis Rex, Twins, Walking Dead Zepplin, The Rolling Stoners and Dash Rip Rock. Sunday’s lineup begins at 9 a.m. with Prairie Lakes Church, followed by Amelia & Melina, Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins and Kevin “BF” Burt.
At Elm’s Pub, St. Louis Stompers will be on stage Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Petra Van Nuis and St. Louis Stompers. On Saturday, the Mike Conrad Quartet begins at 1 p.m. Other bands performing are the Saints Dixieland Band, Petra Van Nuis, Josh Hakanson Trio, Sugar Daddies and Bob Washut Trio. Music begins at 9 a.m. Sunday with the St. Louis Stompers, followed by Song Book Trio, Sugar Daddies, St. Louis Stompers, Sugar Daddies, Alex Pershounin Trio and Christopher’s Very Happy Band.
No admission is being charged. For more information on the Cedar Basin Music Festival, go to www.cedarbasinjazz.org.
