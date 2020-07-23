Staffer tests positive for coronavirus at Boys and Girls Clubs of Cedar Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A staff member at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has tested positive for coronavirus, the organization's CEO confirmed on Thursday.

James Lee III, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, said they learned one club staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday, July 20.

A tipster told The Courier the staffer was at the club's Evansdale location, but Lee did not confirm the location where the employee works.

"There is a possibility that staff and members were exposed to this individual in the two weeks prior to the date of diagnosis," Lee said in an email to The Courier. "We are collaborating with the appropriate public health officials and adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to privately inform anyone determined to have been in close contact with this employee."

Lee added that the unnamed staff member was "following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine" until they are cleared to return.

In the meantime, the Ccub facilities were being cleaned and sanitized, and a mask mandate was in place for all facilities.