Staffer tests positive for coronavirus at Boys and Girls Clubs of Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- A staff member at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has tested positive for coronavirus, the organization's CEO confirmed on Thursday.
James Lee III, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, said they learned one club staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday, July 20.
A tipster told The Courier the staffer was at the club's Evansdale location, but Lee did not confirm the location where the employee works.
"There is a possibility that staff and members were exposed to this individual in the two weeks prior to the date of diagnosis," Lee said in an email to The Courier. "We are collaborating with the appropriate public health officials and adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to privately inform anyone determined to have been in close contact with this employee."
Lee added that the unnamed staff member was "following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine" until they are cleared to return.
In the meantime, the Ccub facilities were being cleaned and sanitized, and a mask mandate was in place for all facilities.
"We are asking our staff and club members that are having symptoms that align with COVID-19 to please contact their health care provider," Lee said. If they didn't have a primary doctor, Lee said they should contact the Black Hawk County Health Department.
"It is the commitment of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep our Club Members, staff and volunteers protected during this challenging time," he added.
The Cedar Valley clubs include the main office on Lime Street in Waterloo, the nearby Teen and Educational Center, an Evansdale site on Lafayette Street and satellite sites at Highland Elementary and Sacred Heart in Waterloo.
A total of 1,028 children were served at the clubs in 2019, said Lee, though he noted that number was lower this year due to the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.