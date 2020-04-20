Stacyville man dies in tractor crash

STACYVILLE -- A Stacyville man died on Friday after the tractor he was driving was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
The fatal collision occurred in Mitchell County at around 8 a.m., according to a press release from Iowa State Patrol.
Brandon Wendt, 43, of Mankato, Minn., was driving a semi-truck southbound on Monument Avenue in Mitchell County a mile south of 450th Street south of the border of Iowa and Minnesota when he attempted to overtake a John Deere tractor.
According to the state patrol’s report the tractor attempted to make a left turn into a driveway at the same time that Wendt was trying to overtake it, and it was then that Wendt’s semi-truck hit the tractor from behind, according to the release.
The driver of the tractor was identified as 62-year-old James Duponcheele of Stacyville. According to the State Patrol, he died at the scene of the accident.
