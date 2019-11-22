{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store will be closing at the end of December.

The Catholic charitable organization announced Friday the store at 320 Broadway St. would shut down Dec. 28 and donated items would no longer be accepted starting Dec. 1.

The Waterloo District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is moving its food pantry and community outreach offices from a warehouse at 522 Bratnober St. into what is now the thrift store.

Case workers will continue serving clients with free food, clothing, basic household and furniture without it being a retail store.

"This is the very core of the SVdP mission of helping the poor and disadvantaged in our community," the council said in a news release. "There will be no paid employees. We are returning to an all volunteer organization."

The organization's four full-time and three part-time employees have been notified they will be laid off.

The outreach office is seeking volunteers, who can contact the office during morning hours. The organization also indicated it may again seek donated goods once the transition at the thrift store is complete and a list of needed items is available.

Some type of thrift store has operated nearly since the local chapter of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in 1950. The current location on Broadway Street opened in 1970.

The Waterloo District Council closed its thrift store on Main Street in Cedar Falls in February when the building it rented was sold and the lease was not renewed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
10
1

Tags

Load comments