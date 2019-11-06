WATERLOO -- The local Society of St. Vincent de Paul may close its thrift store to focus resources on programs providing direct help to the needy.
The Waterloo District Council announced Wednesday it was moving its food pantry and community outreach offices from a warehouse at 522 Bratnober St. into the thrift store at 320 Broadway St.
Joe Sobczyk, president of the council's board of directors, said the decision will allow the Catholic charity to enhance those services but acknowledged the public retail thrift store may close.
“Going forward, we will be expanding our food pantry and improving the community outreach services by moving to the 320 Broadway location," he said. "As we continue to plan for this move, we ask for continued support from the community.
"The current plan of the board is to convert to an all-volunteer operating model," he added. "It is unlikely that we will have enough volunteers to be able to operate as a public retail store, but it has not been ruled out completely."
St. Vincent de Paul has created a transition committee to work out details of the changes to be enacted before a March 1, 2020, deadline. The organization's four full-time and three part-time employees have been notified they will be laid off.
Sobczyk said the current warehouse is not handicapped accessible, is in substantial need of repairs and has been listed for sale.
"Moving into one building will help match our volunteer capacity with our organization's ability to maintain our physical assets," he added.
The food pantry and outreach office provide help with rent, utilities, food, clothing, furniture and other household items for those in need. The Waterloo council provided more than $68,000 in emergency financial aid to residents facing eviction last year and also distributed more than $28,000 in clothing and household goods and more than 30,000 pounds of food items.
St. Vincent de Paul's Waterloo District Council has been undergoing significant changes over the past year.
It closed its thrift store on Main Street in Cedar Falls in February when the building it rented was sold and the lease was not renewed. Longtime executive director Pat Russo was fired in March.
