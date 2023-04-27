WATERLOO – St. Paul's UMC beef and noodle dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. It will be located at the church at 207 West Louise St. in Waterloo.
There will be all-you-can-eat beef and noodles, potatoes, coleslaw and beverages, as well as dessert.
The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 years and younger.
