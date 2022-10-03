 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Paul's UMC beef and noodle dinner Saturday

St. Paul's United Methodist Waterloo logo

WATERLOO -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church beef and noodle dinner will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church, 207 W. Louise St.

The dinner will feature all you can eat beef and noodles, potatoes, cole slaw, and beverages plus choice of dessert served as plated meals.

The cost $11 for adults; $5 for children under 12.

