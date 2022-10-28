 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Paul's to host mini mall

  • 0
St. Paul's Lutheran School Waverly

WAVERLY – The St. Paul's Parent Teacher Association will host a mini mall on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.

The mini mall will let visitors to shop from various local vendors while supporting the PTO program. Food will also be available from Flips and The Taco Shack food trucks. This year, garage sale vendors have also been added, where families can sell their garage sale items.

St. Paul's is located at 301 First Street NW in Waverly.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. outlines stance on North Korea after country fires two more missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News