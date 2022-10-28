St. Paul's to host mini mall

WAVERLY – The St. Paul's Parent Teacher Association will host a mini mall on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.

The mini mall will let visitors to shop from various local vendors while supporting the PTO program. Food will also be available from Flips and The Taco Shack food trucks. This year, garage sale vendors have also been added, where families can sell their garage sale items.