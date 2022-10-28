St. Paul's to host mini mall

WAVERLY – The St. Paul's Parent Teacher Association will host a mini mall on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.
The mini mall will let visitors to shop from various local vendors while supporting the PTO program. Food will also be available from Flips and The Taco Shack food trucks. This year, garage sale vendors have also been added, where families can sell their garage sale items.
St. Paul's is located at 301 First Street NW in Waverly.
Photos: Dike-New Hartford volleyball vs. Grand View Christian regional championship, Oct. 26
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 1
Dike-New Hartford celebrates after their victory against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 2
Dike-New Hartford players and students celebrate on the court after the Wolverines defeated Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 3
Dike-New Hartford junior Maryn Bixby attacks the Grand View Christian defense in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 4
Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen slaps the ball over the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 5
Dike-New Hartford seniors Madelyn Norton, left, and Sophia Folkerts high five after scoring against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 6
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 7
Dike-New Hartford senior Ellie Knock (21) and junior Payton Petersen leap to make a block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 8
Dike-New Hartford seniors Sophia Folkerts (15) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 9
Dike-New Hartford seniors Madelyn Norton (3) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 10
Dike-New Hartford junior Jadyn Petersen makes the attack at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 11
Dike-New Hartford players celebrate after their victory against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
