St. Paul’s School sets registration

WAVERLY -- St. Paul’s Lutheran School registration for the 2020-21 academic year begins at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3. for current church members and students and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 18 for the community.

To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran preschool and kindergarten programs, attend the preschool open house at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 and the kindergarten orientation at 6 p.m. that day at the school.

To register a child, go to www.stpaulswaverly.org/school-registration or stop in the school office. To hold your spot, you must pay the registration online or in the school office.

