St. Paul's Lutheran School

WAVERLY — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School will host the Spring Social from 7 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. S.W.

The annual fundraiser is aimed at supporting the technology needs of the school.

The goal is to raise $10,000, enough to purchase 22 Chromebooks for fifth-grade students, two laptops for teacher use and two projectors for classrooms.

The evening will have heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music by Hunter Gray, and live and silent auctions. A cash bar will also be available.

Child care is available at the church for a freewill donation going toward the 2020 Capstone trip.

Many items will be up for auction, including a flight over Waverly, a night at the Cobblestone Inn, a pool party at the W and a camping weekend at Spook Cave in a Winnebago motor home. Several other items and baskets from local businesses will be available for bidding.

Tickets are $25 for one or $45 for two. Register and pay online at www.StPaulsWaverly.org/register.

