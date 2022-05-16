St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School raises funds for Ukraine

WAVERLY – St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School have responded to the refugee crisis caused by the war in Ukraine by contributing more than $17,000 to Lutheran Disaster Response. The congregation received photos from and a report of relief efforts from Bishop Tamas Fabiny, the presiding Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Hungary, and a video from an elementary teacher who lives on a farm just south of Kiev.

"This is an advantage of being a part of a global denomination," said the Rev. Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor of St. Paul’s. "We have access to the people on the ground doing the church relief work and the victims themselves."

The gifts were received by the offerings of the congregation's members as well the students at St. Paul's Lutheran School.

"As a part of our missionary work each trimester, we select a local, national or worldwide organization to give our school offering to. The students take pride in supporting others in need and this trimester, they were moved to help those suffering as a result of the Ukrainian crisis," said Tamala Johnson, St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s principal.

To contribute to the relief efforts, please contact St. Paul’s church office at life@stpaulswaverly.org or visit the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Lutheran Disaster Response website. Learn more about their efforts at www.elca.org/our-work/relief-and-development/lutheran-disaster-response.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.

