CEDAR FALLS — Clover Patch Preschool will host an admissions open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m Jan. 27 at 802 Main St.

The St. Patrick’s School open house for interested kindergarten through grade eight families will be Feb. 7.

Tours will be given at 615 Washington St. from 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Day care is open to preschool through grade eight.

Tuition assistance is available to qualifying families. All faiths are welcome.

For more information or to tour at a different time, go to wwwcfcatholicschool.org or call 277-6781. Snow dates are Feb. 3 and 12.

