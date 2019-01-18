CEDAR FALLS — Clover Patch Preschool will host an admissions open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m Jan. 27 at 802 Main St.
The St. Patrick’s School open house for interested kindergarten through grade eight families will be Feb. 7.
Tours will be given at 615 Washington St. from 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Day care is open to preschool through grade eight.
Tuition assistance is available to qualifying families. All faiths are welcome.
For more information or to tour at a different time, go to wwwcfcatholicschool.org or call 277-6781. Snow dates are Feb. 3 and 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.