St. Patrick Church Fall Festival

St. Pat's will sell locally grown pumpkins at the Fall Festival, and youth from the Faith Formation program and St. Patrick School will help younger children with games and pumpkin painting.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Who: St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls.

What: Annual Fall Festival.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 705 Main St.

Details: The community is welcome to celebrate the fall season with a turkey dinner and homemade pies. Activities include children’s games, bake sale, book sale, pumpkin sale, Halloween costume sale, silent auction and raffle. Tickets for the meal are available at www.saintpatrickcf.org or at the door. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $4 for ages 4-12, and free for 3 and younger.

