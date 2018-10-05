Who: St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls.
What: Annual Fall Festival.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 705 Main St.
Details: The community is welcome to celebrate the fall season with a turkey dinner and homemade pies. Activities include children’s games, bake sale, book sale, pumpkin sale, Halloween costume sale, silent auction and raffle. Tickets for the meal are available at www.saintpatrickcf.org or at the door. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $4 for ages 4-12, and free for 3 and younger.
