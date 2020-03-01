You are the owner of this article.
St. Pat's Brunch at Snowden House
031614tsr-st-pattys-brunch-02
COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will host a St. Patrick’s Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 15 at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

The menu will include baked ham, egg strata, assorted sweet pastries, fruit cups and coffee. Complimentary champagne and sparkling cider will also be provided.

Cost for all ages is $12.00. Tickets may be purchased at the Grout Museum, 503 South St, by calling 234-6357, online at gmdistrict.org/calendar, or at the door the day of the event.

