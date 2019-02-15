Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- An automatic alarm that alerted firefighters to an apartment fire likely saved the lives of a Waterloo woman and her infant child, according to fire officials.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 3855 Pineview Place in Waterloo on Thursday evening for an automatic alarm going off.

They found a woman and baby asleep in the bedroom of the apartment when they arrived.

Fire crews also found a stove-top fire had been put out by the apartment's kitchen sprinkler, which activated and extinguished the fire before it could spread, according to Waterloo Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson.

The woman and baby were treated for unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire was a burner that had accidentally been left on, according to Ferguson.

