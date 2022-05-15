Spring kayak float planned May 21 in Buchanan County

JESUP -- A spring kayak float is from 8 a.m. to noon May 21 from the McGlaughlin Access at Littleton to Otterville Bridge State Access Area.

There will be several stops along the way to learn about river mussels, river flow and migratory birds.

Cost is $5 per person age 10 and up which includes use of a kayak, life vest and paddle. Participants should bring sunscreen, insect repellent and any snacks or drinks. Transportation between accesses will be available. Register in advance at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

