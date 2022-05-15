Spring kayak float planned May 21 in Buchanan County

JESUP -- A spring kayak float is from 8 a.m. to noon May 21 from the McGlaughlin Access at Littleton to Otterville Bridge State Access Area.
There will be several stops along the way to learn about river mussels, river flow and migratory birds.
Cost is $5 per person age 10 and up which includes use of a kayak, life vest and paddle. Participants should bring sunscreen, insect repellent and any snacks or drinks. Transportation between accesses will be available. Register in advance at
www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Coleus offer remarkable variety, styles: PHOTOS
Coleus_Aurora-Raspberry-BallFloraPlant-resize.jpg
'Aurora Raspberry'
NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU PHOTO
Coleus_ColorBlazeAlligatorTears-ProvenWinners.jpg
'ColorBlaze Alligator Tears'
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
Coleus_ColorBlazeDiptInWine-ProvenWinners.jpg
'ColorBlaze Dipt In Wine'
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
Coleus_Honeycrisp-1-BallFloraPlant.jpg
'Honeycrisp'
NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU PHOTO
Coleus_RoseToLimeMagic-PanAmericanSeed.jpg
'Rose to Lime Magic'
NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU PHOTO
Coleus_Sultana-BallFloraPlant.jpg
'Sultana'
NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU PHOTO
coleus_color_blaze_lime_time.jpg
'ColorBlaze Lime Time'
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
coleus_colorblaze_rediculous_mono.jpg
'ColorBlaze Rediculous'
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
coleus_colorblaze_wicked_hot.jpg
'ColorBlaze Wicked Hot'
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
container garden 4
A tall urn looks dramatic with trailing burgundy foliage, lime green coleus, deep purple and burgundy petunias and spikes, which add even more height.
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO
water garden 1
An old galvanized tub becomes a water garden for tucking in amongst canna- and coleus-filled pots.
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTOS
colorblaze torchlight coleus.jpg
Play of Color container: Two “Superbells Double Orchid” calibrachoa; one “Whirlwind White” fan flower; and one “ColorBlaze Torchlight” coleus.
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
LIFE HOME-ONGARDENING 3 MCT
Coleus partners well with other foliage plants like the lime green ornamental sweet potatoes and the orange flowered crossandra or firecracker flower.
COURTESY PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.