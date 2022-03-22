Spring E scooter launch and safety event April 1

WATERLOO — Electronic scooters, a road-sharing program, will again be available this year starting Friday, April 1, at the conclusion of a spring scooter launch and safety event co-hosted by Main Street Waterloo and the city of Waterloo.
The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Courtyard Marriott parking lot, 250 Westfield Ave. Officials with both Bird & Helbiz, the two e-scooter vendors currently in the city, will be on hand to demonstrate. Bird will be passing out free helmets to future and current users until they run out.
The e-scooter share program is available for usage in downtown and the surrounding area for adults to use. During the April 1 event, residents and visitors over the age of 18, can preview and test drive a scooter and learn the proper safety procedures of operating an e scooter.
The full fleet of scooters will arrive later this spring with several parking/pick up stations located throughout the city.
The scooters can be rented through the Bird and Helbiz apps, which are both free to download. It allows riders, over the age of 18, to unlock the scooter for a fee.
With the gymnasium walls in place at Lowell Elementary School, roofing work is the next step to get it enclosed. The cafeteria and kitchen will be located through the opening where the truck is parked.
The Lowell Elementary School building site in Waterloo was busy Dec. 2, 2020, with construction workers and equipment. These photos get you up close to all the activity.
Contractors work on the first- through fifth-grade classroom section of the new Lowell Elementary School Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Construction workers gather at a staging area Wednesday in what will be a hallway coming off the stairway to a second floor classroom wing.
Jeff Reinitz
A crane hoists construction materials to a work station Dec. 2, 2020, at the Lowell Elementary School building site.
Jeff Reinitz
A crane hoists construction materials to a work station Wednesday at the Lowell Elementary School building site.
Jeff Reinitz
Scaffolding is set for work to begin at the Lowell Elementary School construction site Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Construction workers on a lift at the Lowell Elementary School building site Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
The writing on a steel beam tells exactly where it should be at the Lowell Elementary School construction site.
Jeff Reinitz
A worker steadies a cart of construction materials at Lowell Elementary School Wednesday as it is being hoisted up to him.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Construction is underway at the Lowell Elementary School site where crews are building a new school.