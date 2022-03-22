 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring E scooter launch and safety event April 1

helbiz-scooters

Helbiz scooters are pictured at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in Waterloo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Electronic scooters, a road-sharing program, will again be available this year starting Friday, April 1, at the conclusion of a spring scooter launch and safety event co-hosted by Main Street Waterloo and the city of Waterloo.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Courtyard Marriott parking lot, 250 Westfield Ave. Officials with both Bird & Helbiz, the two e-scooter vendors currently in the city, will be on hand to demonstrate. Bird will be passing out free helmets to future and current users until they run out.

The e-scooter share program is available for usage in downtown and the surrounding area for adults to use. During the April 1 event, residents and visitors over the age of 18, can preview and test drive a scooter and learn the proper safety procedures of operating an e scooter.

The full fleet of scooters will arrive later this spring with several parking/pick up stations located throughout the city.

The scooters can be rented through the Bird and Helbiz apps, which are both free to download. It allows riders, over the age of 18, to unlock the scooter for a fee.

For additional information about the electric scooter program in Waterloo, visit our website at: https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/traffic_operations/electric_scooter.php

Photos: Lowell school construction December 2020

The Lowell Elementary School building site in Waterloo was busy Dec. 2, 2020, with construction workers and equipment. These photos get you up close to all the activity.

Lowell Elementary School held an open house for families Jan. 6, 2022, as the first week in the new building was drawing to a close.

