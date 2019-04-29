{{featured_button_text}}
042319ho-lions-club-cleanup

Some of the debris picked up by members of the Cedar Falls Lions Club April 23 during a spring cleanup.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS LIONS CLUB

CEDAR FALLS — On April 23, the Cedar Falls Lions Club conducted its annual spring cleanup project.

From Cedar Heights Drive to Hudson Road along Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls, the members retrieved 430 pounds of refuse, including tires, metal posts, wire and metal folding chairs.

The Cedar Falls Lions Club was founded in 1924, has contributed just under $1 million to not-for-profit organizations and Cedar Valley civic projects and currently has 112 members, the 2nd largest humanitarian service organization in Iowa.The club meets every Monday for lunch at Windridge-Western Home; contact Richard Congdon at rjcong@cfu.net to attend a meeting.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments