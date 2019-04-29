CEDAR FALLS — On April 23, the Cedar Falls Lions Club conducted its annual spring cleanup project.
From Cedar Heights Drive to Hudson Road along Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls, the members retrieved 430 pounds of refuse, including tires, metal posts, wire and metal folding chairs.
The Cedar Falls Lions Club was founded in 1924, has contributed just under $1 million to not-for-profit organizations and Cedar Valley civic projects and currently has 112 members, the 2nd largest humanitarian service organization in Iowa.The club meets every Monday for lunch at Windridge-Western Home; contact Richard Congdon at rjcong@cfu.net to attend a meeting.
