Spring break meals offered by Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve hot meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during spring break, beginning Monday. Meals will be served all five days through Friday.

Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls is helping with volunteers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The normal schedule for the lunch meal program resumes the following week with meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Salvation Army also has a Food Pantry that provides perishable food items from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and supplemental food boxes for those in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In February, 581 noon meals were provided.

