Spring break meals offered by Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve hot meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during spring break, beginning Monday. Meals will be served all five days through Friday.
Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls is helping with volunteers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The normal schedule for the lunch meal program resumes the following week with meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Salvation Army also has a Food Pantry that provides perishable food items from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and supplemental food boxes for those in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In February, 581 noon meals were provided.
MARQUEE MOON
A pair of duck cross in front of the setting moon at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg on Tuesday.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-02
A pair of male blue-winged teal have a brief tussle at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-03
A small flock of ducks takes off from Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-04
Trumpeter swans fly over water crowded with water fowl at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-05
A male red-winged blackbird establishes his territory at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-06
A duck lands under the setting moon at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-07
A trio of ring-neck ducks cruise the shallows at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-08
Flocks of ducks and geese take flight at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-09
Ring-neck ducks take off at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
