SportsPlex plans phase 2 of reopening

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Sportsplex will begin the second phase of reopening starting Monday.

Program availability and structure may be modified due to Covid-19 guidelines. Those participating in and observing summer activities are expected to take personal responsibility by following all recommendations outlined by public health guidelines.

Phase 2 includes:

-- Pool will open Monday for lap swim, water walking, group exercise classes and swim lessons only. Swim lessons begin June 8 at SportsPlex and Byrnes pools.

-- Group exercise classes resume Monday, with limited capacities to accommodate social distancing.

-- Shortened youth sports seasons for Tee Ball, A Ball, Optimist Baseball and Softball, Tennis, Soccer

For more information, call 291-0165 or go to CVSportsPlex.org.