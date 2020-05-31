SportsPlex plans phase 2 of reopening

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Sportsplex will begin the second phase of reopening starting Monday.
Program availability and structure may be modified due to Covid-19 guidelines. Those participating in and observing summer activities are expected to take personal responsibility by following all recommendations outlined by public health guidelines.
Phase 2 includes:
-- Pool will open Monday for lap swim, water walking, group exercise classes and swim lessons only. Swim lessons begin June 8 at SportsPlex and Byrnes pools.
-- Group exercise classes resume Monday, with limited capacities to accommodate social distancing.
-- Shortened youth sports seasons for Tee Ball, A Ball, Optimist Baseball and Softball, Tennis, Soccer
For more information, call 291-0165 or go to CVSportsPlex.org.
