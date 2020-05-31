SportsPlex plans phase 2 of reopening
0 comments

SportsPlex plans phase 2 of reopening

  • 0
cedar valley sports plex file art

The Cedar Valley SportsPlex in downtown Waterloo.

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Sportsplex will begin the second phase of reopening starting Monday.

Program availability and structure may be modified due to Covid-19 guidelines. Those participating in and observing summer activities are expected to take personal responsibility by following all recommendations outlined by public health guidelines.

Phase 2 includes:

-- Pool will open Monday for lap swim, water walking, group exercise classes and swim lessons only. Swim lessons begin June 8 at SportsPlex and Byrnes pools.

-- Group exercise classes resume Monday, with limited capacities to accommodate social distancing.

-- Shortened youth sports seasons for Tee Ball, A Ball, Optimist Baseball and Softball, Tennis, Soccer

For more information, call 291-0165 or go to CVSportsPlex.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News