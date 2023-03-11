CEDAR FALLS -- People attending the 47th annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow were treated to the earsplitting sounds of wood-splintering chainsaws as lumberjacks competed Saturday.

Competitive lumberjacks Andrew Serpico and Tim Knutson raced with both muscle-powered crosscut saws and souped-up chainsaws called “hot saws," slicing through logs.

They also dashed across floating logs as crowds cheered them on.

“A lot of times people may have seen it in the history books or on TV, but not too many people get to see it for themselves. Coming in and getting really close and intimate with the audience has been a good draw for us,” said Jamie Fischer, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a retired competitor who now runs the traveling Lumberjack Enterprises show and tours the United States.

His family has been involved in the activity for almost 100 years.

“My grandpa learned back in the 1930s in Stillwater. It used to be a lumbering town. The lumbering had died, but his buddies were still in the industry. As he grew up, his buddies and him just did it for fun,” Fischer said.

His grandfather competed and qualified for championships, and he taught his children -- Fischer’s father and uncles -- who kicked it up a notch.

“It was a big family tradition. It just went down the family line. I picked it up and loved it and went full time into competing. Now my kids are dabbling in it,” Fischer said.

The lumberjack show will be at noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday hours for the Sportshow -- located at the University of Northern Iowa UNI-Dome and neighboring McLeod Center -- are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $10.

Exhibitions include retailers selling recreational vehicles and campers, boats, golf carts, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, canoes and kayaks, hunting gear, marina equipment and hot tubs.

Darren Siefken of CrawDaddys Outdoors in Waverly showed of his selection of colorful kayaks. He said sales were high during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took to the great outdoors for recreation.

Kayak sales have dropped since then, but they remain above pre-pandemic levels.

“Kayaking business has been good. The show has been really good. It feels like the Sportshows of yesteryear. There are crowds of people,” Siefken said. “This show has been really good. I’m super impressed with it.”

Photos: Eastern Iowa Sportshow March 2023 031123jr-sportshow-5 031123jr-sportshow-4 031123jr-sportshow-3 031123jr-sportshow-1 031123jr-sportshow-2