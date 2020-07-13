Sports betting paying off

Wes Ehrecke, spokesman for the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the state-licensed casinos, said sports betting provided a much-needed shot in the arm for an industry that was ordered closed from mid-March to June 1. But even that activity was stunted when coronavirus shut down major sporting events, severely limited wagering options.

“Sports wagering has been a benefit,” Ehrecke said. “It’s going to be a great entertainment amenity.”

June sports betting activity ramped up somewhat with $12.7 million in wagering — all but $1.1 million done using online apps. Also, more than 1 million Iowans ventured out to newly reopened casinos that generated nearly $113.8 million in revenue — down about 5.5 percent from June 2019, Ohorilko said.

Ron Fritz, a betting analyst with the Gambling.com website, said Iowa’s sports betting handle in June saw an 82 percent increase compared with the previous month as some athletic events returned and casinos reopened.

“June numbers at $12 million in sports betting handle are still down for a normal month,” Fritz noted. Iowa saw a nearly $57 million sports betting handle in February and, in half the month of March, saw a $19 million sports betting handle.