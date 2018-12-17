HAZLETON — Fontana Interpretive Nature Center is offering the opportunity to sponsor “un-huggable” animals for 2019 — those often not seen as cute or interesting, but still important to the ecosystem.
Staffers say having creatures like skunks, bats, snakes and vultures as educational ambassadors in the wildlife display allows them to educate visitors and students about their role as predators, prey and scavengers.
Staff will send a photo, letter of information about the wildlife display and sponsored animal, and a sponsorship certificate in time for gift giving. In addition, a plaque will be placed on the animal’s enclosure in early January to share the sponsorship information.
To sponsor an animal, call (319) 636-2617 or stop in.
