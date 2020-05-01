Spike in can drive donations for front-line workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — A can and bottle drive to benefit nursing home workers during the coronavirus pandemic is going to be expanded to hospital workers and first responders because of a spike in donations.

Jamie Mangrich started the project over the weekend, asking social media friends to drop off containers with a 5-cent deposit on his front lawn to provide meals for nursing home workers.

Four truckloads and a slew of business donations later, Mangrich said the fundraiser has pulled in thousands of dollars.

“Now I can do Sartori, and now I can do Covenant, and now I can do Allen. Now I can include the hospitals and the police and fire department,” he said Thursday.

He estimates he has received $3,000 from returnable bottles and cans so far and $1,000 in gift cards, which was topped by a $5,000 donation from Tyson Fresh Meats.

With pledges from local restaurants to match what he raises, the benefit is on track to make $15,000 to $20,000, he said.

The project wouldn’t have been possible without help from Metro Area Redemption of Cedar Falls, which is processing the refundable containers and providing other logistical support, including trucks.