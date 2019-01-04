CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus Council 4516 will welcome area students to participate in the 39th annual spelling bee on Feb. 2 at St. Patrick School, on Seventh and Washington streets.
Any student in grades four through seven may participate, whether public, private, parochial or home schooled, as long as they attend or reside in one of the following school districts: Allison-Bristow, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Janesville Consolidated, Nashua-Plainfield, St. Patrick School (Cedar Falls), St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Waverly) and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Spelling bee kits that include the instructions, entry form, rules and spelling words are provided to the area schools.
Each school will have a spelling bee competition at their facility to determine five contestants to advance to district competition.
For students who study at home, the reference desk at the Cedar Falls Public Library will have the spelling bee kit available.
Forms are to be submitted by Jan. 23 to the designated person in the information kit.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. in the school multi-purpose room; the contest starts at 9:10 a.m.
Awards will be presented at the end of the day to the first five places from each grade. And all students will receive a certificate of participation. The top two finalists from each grade will advance on to regional competition.
