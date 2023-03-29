WATERLOO -- Special Olympics Iowa invites the public to demonstrate support for its athletes by taking a plunge at the annual Cedar Falls/Waterloo Polar Plunge on April 22 at George Wyth State Park.

Presented by Lincoln Savings Bank, the event offers individuals, organizations, and businesses the opportunity to take a dip in the frigid waters of the park beach, 3659 Wyth Rd., Waterloo, to help raise funds for athletic, health, school, and leadership programming.

Check-in is open from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Plunge starts at noon.

Individuals must raise at least $75 to participate. If plunging into frigid water is not desirable, a person can register as a “chicken,” but still raise $75 and receive a t-shirt, admission to the post party, and prizes.

People also can form groups, as well as sponsor a team or volunteer at the event.

The event is made possible because of many sponsors: Lincoln Savings Bank, The Isle Casino Hotel, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 935 The Mix, The VGM Group, and SERVPRO of Black Hawk County.

Questions can be directed to Claire Quigle at cquigle@soiowa.org or 515-745-5945. More information can be found at: www.classy.org/campaign/2023-cedar-falls-waterloo-polar-plunge-r/c458031.

