WATERLOO — On March 29, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold its annual Empty Bowls event at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo. The event runs 6 to 9:30 p.m. with special hosts from 105.7 KOKZ’s Craig Laue and KWWL morning news’ Daniel Winn.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and educate the community on the issue of hunger. In addition to receiving a simple meal of bread, soup and a locally handmade symbolic bowl, event attendees will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and participate in silent and live auctiona. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and several gift certificates. This will be the 10th year Empty Bowls has been held in the Cedar Valley benefiting the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events. Tickets are only $25 and all dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the estimated 45,260 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in Northeast Iowa,” said Barbara Prather, food bank executive director. “In 2018 the Food Bank raised over $25,000 to fight hunger in Northeast Iowa from out Empty Bowls event. Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.emptybowls.live/tickets or at the Food Bank during normal business hours. To keep up to date on the silent and live auction items, visit the Empty Bowls event on Facebook for frequent updates.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 6 million pounds of food, which provided over 6.7 million meals within a 16-county service area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.