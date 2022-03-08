 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speakers 're-starting conversation' at Wartburg College event Saturday

WAVERLY — TEDxWartburgCollege will bring inspiring speakers to “(Re)starting the Conversation” for the fifth annual event at 2 p.m. Saturday in the McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center on the Wartburg College campus. Five speakers will be featured.

The public may attend this free event.

TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event by ConnecTED, a campus student organization. The event is licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading."

For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.

