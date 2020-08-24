Speakers bemoan empty promises by UNI in Black Lives Matter march

CEDAR FALLS -- Joyce Levingston has spent much of her adult life at the University of Northern Iowa, earning bachelor's and master's degrees and currently working on her doctorate.
With all of that education, plus community service and activism to boot, the university has used her in its public relations materials to tout Levingston and promote UNI.
But Levingston told the crowd gathered for a Black Lives Matter rally Monday she feels UNI uses her as a "Black token," glossing over the negative experiences she's had in the classroom or on campus.
"When I share my real experiences that I've had, they say, 'Oh, we can't put that in there,'" Levingston told the crowd Monday. "They'll leave out any of my bad stories about the racism."
Levingston said presenting only the whitewashed version doesn't give a full picture of her experience to prospective students of color, who might look at her story as proof UNI doesn't have racial issues.
"Don't get me wrong -- I appreciate and I use my education," she said. "But I also have real life and real-truth experiences here that are kept away from the public on purpose."
Levingston was one of several who spoke to a crowd of several dozen gathered in searing heat Monday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling out UNI administration at times for empty promises to minority students.
Speaker Aquonn Williams, who wore a shirt saying, "Get your knee off our necks," also spoke about the shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot several times in the back by a police officer, and was recovering in a hospital Monday, according to news reports.
"We are living in a world where we are being kept down," Williams said. "The only way Black lives are gonna matter ... is if we keep making that noise."
Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, a UNI grad and immigration rights activist, said she mostly stayed silent when "the good old boys" in her hometown of New Hampton would say racist things around her. Instead, she encouraged the march attendees -- many of whom were white -- to call out that language and behavior when they were able.
"This fight for Black lives is not meant to be fought by Black lives alone," she said. "We -- as white, Indigenous, or non-Black people of color -- are meant to join this fight."
The crowd marched from Maucker Union to UNI President Mark Nook's official residence chanting, "Black Lives Matter," "Breonna Taylor" and the names of others killed by police around the U.S.
Nook was not in the crowd, and no one appeared to be at the residence at the time.
Nevertheless, UNI assistant professor of special education David Hernández-Saca recited activists' demands, which included incorporating more educational texts from non-white authors, as well as required courses on racism for students.
Both were "really important," particularly for the majority-white student body, said UNI sophomore and psychology major Nawal Rai, who is Asian-American.
"Instead of teaching us -- people of color -- how to be safe, they need to start teaching the white students how to respect other cultures, other people of color," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.