Speakers bemoan empty promises by UNI in Black Lives Matter march

Speaker Aquonn Williams, who wore a shirt saying, "Get your knee off our necks," also spoke about the shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot several times in the back by a police officer, and was recovering in a hospital Monday, according to news reports.

"We are living in a world where we are being kept down," Williams said. "The only way Black lives are gonna matter ... is if we keep making that noise."

Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, a UNI grad and immigration rights activist, said she mostly stayed silent when "the good old boys" in her hometown of New Hampton would say racist things around her. Instead, she encouraged the march attendees -- many of whom were white -- to call out that language and behavior when they were able.

"This fight for Black lives is not meant to be fought by Black lives alone," she said. "We -- as white, Indigenous, or non-Black people of color -- are meant to join this fight."

The crowd marched from Maucker Union to UNI President Mark Nook's official residence chanting, "Black Lives Matter," "Breonna Taylor" and the names of others killed by police around the U.S.

Nook was not in the crowd, and no one appeared to be at the residence at the time.