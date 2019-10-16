CEDAR FALLS – A man kicked out of the State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa, in 1965 because he was gay returned to campus for the first time last week.
This time he was welcomed with open arms.
Tim Sullivan was a victim of what some call a purging of gay men at UNI from 1965-67. He spoke Thursday evening at the Strayer-Wood Theatre to about 50 students, introduced by UNI President Mark Nook and UNI Vice President for Student Affairs Paula Knutson.
“We have some history that hasn’t been disclosed at UNI for some time,” Knutson told the audience. “There’s a level of secrecy that occurred in the 1960s around LGBTQ.”
It was a notable moment as UNI officials stood behind Sullivan as he shared his story. Knutson noted it still is not known today how many students were denied an education in Cedar Falls because of their sexual orientation.
Dave Hays, a former UNI employee who is researching LGBTQ life in the Cedar Valley in the 1960s, also spoke. He explained the LGBTQ community lived a “lively but secretive life in the shadows.”
Iowa sodomy laws dating back to the 19th century could sometimes result in imprisonment and sterilization. In April 1955, the state passed a “sexual psychopath” law mandating “sexual deviants” be held until “cured.”
Homosexuality was considered a treatable disorder by the American Psychiatric Association. Therapies included drug and electroshock conversion treatments and lobotomy.
Sullivan grew up in West Union. As a young man, he knew he was different but didn’t know exactly how.
“Then, the word ‘gay’ wasn’t known in small towns in Iowa,” he said. “We didn’t know what we were. We didn’t have the information,” he said.
When he read a Life magazine article about gay men, Sullivan realized there were others like him.
He began taking theater classes, where he said he made friends and finally felt accepted. Thursday he recalled enjoyable times at UNI and reflected how most of the campus was still a cornfield back then.
But administration officials were said to be paying other students to “spy” on late-night gatherings of gay men.
Sullivan returned to his dorm room one day and discovered a letter telling him he was no longer welcome at the university, and he must leave or be turned over to law enforcement.
“I was devastated when that happened. I loved it here,” Sullivan said.
With no choice but to leave town, Sullivan and his boyfriend at the time left for West Hollywood, Calif., where they had heard there was a large gay population.
Later, he moved to New York City and and lived there during the infamous Stonewall riots. The demonstrations began in the early hours of June 28, 1969, after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. Also called the Stonewall Uprising, it was a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ rights.
“When you went out to a bar, you were risking getting arrested,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also described how the AIDS epidemic ravaged the gay community in the 1970s and 1980s. He grew emotional as he described losing many friends to the deadly disease.
“A whole generation gone just like that. That was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” he said.
Sullivan stayed in New York for 25 years and climbed the ladder to a successful career in fashion, becoming the director of visual merchandising for Brooks Brothers. His work at the store earned a Store of the Year Award. He was featured on magazine covers and traveled the world.
Iowa ended its sodomy and sterilization laws in 1977, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled remaining sodomy laws unconstitutional in all states in 2003. Laws protecting victims of discrimination based on sexual orientation were enacted in 2007.
Now in his 70s, Sullivan and his partner reside in California. Sullivan’s brother, Terry Sullivan, attended his 50th anniversary reunion at UNI last year and shared his brother’s story, which caught the attention of Knutson. She hand-sorted through records to verify the story, called and apologized to Tim Sullivan and invited him to return to campus.
“I think Tim has this great attitude that I’ve learned over this last year that he’s been able to put perspective on some experiences that any person would describe as pretty traumatizing, and that he’s been able to not only survive but thrive and still love and still give back to the community,” she said. “I think if we don’t own our history then we’re doing a disservice to young people growing up.”
