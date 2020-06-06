You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spas for paws: luxury pet resort opens in CF
0 comments
featured

Spas for paws: luxury pet resort opens in CF

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Valley’s newest hotel has luxury written all over it.

With 44 suites, private villas and deluxe condos, guests are able to also take advantage of a fitness club, spa, mini bar and even dispensing medication if needed.

But the patrons will need a ride to their “staycation,” because dogs and cats can’t drive, of course.

It’s called the Aloha Pet Resort at Spa at 704 Enterprise Drive in Cedar Falls. Heather Robson, a veterinary technician of more than 20 years, will host a grand opening of her new business from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13.

“Where things have changed in two decades, it is unbelievable how people take care of their pets,” Robson said.

Robson has six employees, including a certified dog trainer, and a 12,000-square-foot space that includes an outdoor playground area with children’s toys and equipment for games and activities.

Pet owners have the choice of a standard suite, a beach house suite, a private luxury villa or a cat deluxe condo. The cat area includes windows to the outdoors where there will be squirrel and bird feeders for entertainment.

Everything is personalized at Aloha, Robson said.

“We understand that a 10-month-old golden retriever is going to have a different demand of a stay than a 14-year-old Boston terrier,” she said.

Deluxe amenities include TVs with dog channels, including a channel for dogs with anxiety.

Cameras in the room allow the owner to check in on their furry friend through an app on their phone at any time. Daily Snapchat, emails or text photos also are offered to stay connected.

“I’d want them to be treated like how my dog would be treated because we don’t have any children, so we have a house full of animals, and I want them to be able to have a positive experience,” said Madi Leeper, a groomer at the resort.

The Lani Spaw has grooming and pampering packages, including nail painting, epsom salt soak, blueberry facial and massage. The Beach Club is a special area for those recovering from injuries who need to use the indoor restroom.

Luxury spas and doggie day cares are trending across the country, Robson said.

“In a big city or a metropolitan area, this is nothing,” she said.

For more information, go to alohapetresortandspa.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News