Spas for paws: luxury pet resort opens in CF

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Valley’s newest hotel has luxury written all over it.

With 44 suites, private villas and deluxe condos, guests are able to also take advantage of a fitness club, spa, mini bar and even dispensing medication if needed.

But the patrons will need a ride to their “staycation,” because dogs and cats can’t drive, of course.

It’s called the Aloha Pet Resort at Spa at 704 Enterprise Drive in Cedar Falls. Heather Robson, a veterinary technician of more than 20 years, will host a grand opening of her new business from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13.

“Where things have changed in two decades, it is unbelievable how people take care of their pets,” Robson said.

Robson has six employees, including a certified dog trainer, and a 12,000-square-foot space that includes an outdoor playground area with children’s toys and equipment for games and activities.

Pet owners have the choice of a standard suite, a beach house suite, a private luxury villa or a cat deluxe condo. The cat area includes windows to the outdoors where there will be squirrel and bird feeders for entertainment.

Everything is personalized at Aloha, Robson said.