SPARKING new ideas for Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s next big idea is a publicly owned artist collective.

Carrsan Morrissey, 25, pitched the idea in a five-minute spiel to a few hundred people at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre during the city’s SPARK Waterloo event Tuesday night.

His plan for a collective rose to the top of nine other presentations.

“I believe such an institution would help us hang onto talented people and foster bigger and better artistic endeavors for our community at large,” said Morrissey, a film maker and museum program manager.

He credited friend Steve Mager for coming up with and initially promoting the idea before Mager died in 2019.

“He would wax poetic about his dream of buying one of the large, abandoned buildings here in the city and filling it with art, studios, stages, venue space, classrooms -- the whole works. And it would be run and owned by the artists, by the people who were using this space to create art of the public independently,” Morrissey said.

In all, 10 people made short presentations, telling their stories and promoting their ideas.

Voting was conducted by the audience at the amphitheater and others watching online from home voted by text message.