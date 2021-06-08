SPARKING new ideas for Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s next big idea is a publicly owned artist collective.
Carrsan Morrissey, 25, pitched the idea in a five-minute spiel to a few hundred people at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre during the city’s SPARK Waterloo event Tuesday night.
His plan for a collective rose to the top of nine other presentations.
“I believe such an institution would help us hang onto talented people and foster bigger and better artistic endeavors for our community at large,” said Morrissey, a film maker and museum program manager.
He credited friend Steve Mager for coming up with and initially promoting the idea before Mager died in 2019.
“He would wax poetic about his dream of buying one of the large, abandoned buildings here in the city and filling it with art, studios, stages, venue space, classrooms -- the whole works. And it would be run and owned by the artists, by the people who were using this space to create art of the public independently,” Morrissey said.
In all, 10 people made short presentations, telling their stories and promoting their ideas.
Voting was conducted by the audience at the amphitheater and others watching online from home voted by text message.
Other presenters included:
- Jeff Kaplan with a community redevelopment plan called WaterNew.
- Ali Parrish, who proposed transforming neighborhoods by improving 800 homes in eight years.
- Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez also championed an idea to rebuild and revitalize homes.
- William Heathershaw pitched an Iowa Global Market featuring cuisine from immigrant and local cultures.
- Tavis Hall called for transforming Crossroads Center into a larger version of the SportsPlex with retail businesses.
- Kizzi Mason called for bringing back roller skating with Make Waterloo Skate Again.
- Martavious Scott and Joy Briscoe outlined a plan to expand the school district’s Career Center for the next generation.
- Sue Schauls proposed ways to embrace sustainability.
- Mike Young advocated re-imagining the National Cattle Congress grounds.
The SPARK Waterloo prize is mainly bragging rights and an opportunity to inject an idea into the public conversation. There is no money or funding attached.
Even so, Morrissey said he sees the honor as a way to push toward the next step of making Mager’s dream a reality.
“We need to put a team together. It can’t be just one person. We need to get artists and thinkers and people like that in a room and start talking about how we can create something like this," Morrissey said. “I had a lot of people approach me just tonight. I think the interest is out there.”