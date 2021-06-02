SPARK Waterloo seeks city's next big idea

WATERLOO – The city of Waterloo is looking for its next big thing, and next week 10 people will deliver their ideas as to what they think it should be.

“One great idea leads to another, and when we share what is great about our community, the energy sparks bigger, better and more impactful conversations and actions,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “I can’t wait to hear what people are dreaming about for our city.”

Dubbed SPARK Waterloo, the presentations — each coming in at five minutes or less — will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St.

The Rev. Quovadis ‘Pastor Q’ Marshall of Hope City Church and Tara Thomas, former TV news anchor and school district spokeswoman, will host the event.

Audience members can vote for their favorite big idea when all the presentations are done, with a special announcement by Hart wrapping up the evening.

The names of the presenters will be unveiled in the coming days with announcements on the city’s Facebook page.

SPARK is part of the Community Vision 2030 planning process for the future of Waterloo.