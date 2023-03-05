CEDAR FALLS — The spaces that students will one day occupy at the new Cedar Falls High School are taking shape in what is now a busy construction site.

Work is ongoing throughout the 305,000-square-foot expanse at 2701 W. 27th St. Ground was broken nearly two years ago on the $89.35 million building, which has since risen out of the landscape. It sits on 69.6 acres within view of the UNI-Dome to the east.

“Everything has stayed in our budget estimates for the project,” said Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools.

The entire project, also including a football stadium, has a budget of $112.8 million and is on track to be done next year. It is being funded with $69.9 million in general obligation bonds, repaid with property taxes, and $43 million in revenue bonds, repaid with 1% sales tax revenues.

The 10th-12th grade school is expected to open in the fall of 2024. A swimming facility and athletic performance center that will be part of the campus, as well, are being funded separately. No completion dates have been set.

A building tour

The school, which The Courier toured in late January, faces south. At the entrance the building is a single story, but its northern end contains a lower level that makes use of a drop in the topography. The school’s academic wings are included in the two-story section while band, choir and orchestra rooms plus performance and athletic spaces are at the south end of the building.

Construction is divided into six phases. Work is happening in each of them but is furthest along in the first two, which include the academic wings.

“All the classrooms are on the north side to take advantage of natural light,” said Pattee. He noted that helps to ensure the building maximizes its energy efficiency.

Windows allow for sunlight to shine into classrooms and other spaces primarily used during the day. That can reduce artificial lighting and heating of those areas. Energy usage and better control of temperatures are among the ways the building will improve upon the existing high school at 1015 Division St., whose original sections date back to the 1950s.

“First, the ability to control heating and cooling in the new building will be a dramatic improvement, as the current building can fluctuate significantly,” said Pattee. “The efficiency of the new building, as far as heating and cooling, solar panels, daylight controls and geothermal systems will be much improved. Educational spaces will be dramatically improved with enhanced technology, efficient use of space, focus on collaboration and a student centered environment.”

The new facility is much more spacious than the current school’s cramped campus and smaller building, as well.

“We have designed the new building to have common spaces (cafeteria, gymnasiums, etc.) to accommodate 1,800 students,” said Pattee. “The classrooms spaces are designed to accommodate approximately 1,550 students. The building was designed, if necessary, to add four to eight classrooms.”

Enrollment was 1,294 this fall at the high school, exceeding the 1,200-student capacity set by the district. Portable classrooms are being used to handle the space needs. Pattee said current projections show the district could have 1,400-1,440 students in grades 10 through 12 in 2029, five years after the new building opens.

Parking surfaces at the new school have largely been paved already. That aspect of the campus is also expected to be a big change from the current school.

“Parking and traffic flow will be a significant improvement over the current high school,” said Pattee. “Traffic flow into the site will come from three access points.” Future development to the west and northwest means other access points will be added, as well.

Reflecting nature

The school’s entrance is shaded by an overhang that extends the length of its southern exterior wall. That wall is entirely glass to the right of the entrance. There are three square openings in the overhang along the glass portion of the wall where Pattee explained that planted trees will have the space to slightly extend beyond the roof line.

The trees are a nod to the natural environment that will be nurtured on the grounds of the campus.

“We wanted it to be a natural prairie feel,” said Pattee. “A lot of the site is going to be native prairie.”

Before the school site was purchased by the district, the University of Northern Iowa owned the property, part of which was reconstructed prairie planted with native grasses and flowers. Select plants were dug up in 2020 before earth movers arrived for the building project and replanted at a test plot of the Tallgrass Prairie Center across the street. Plants from the plot will return to the school grounds as part of the prairie areas planned throughout the property.

Trees that had been located within the construction zone also were replanted – but on a portion of the school property further north. Pattee said a total of 62 trees were replanted and 60 have survived.

The building’s facade is intended to reflect the surrounding nature. Designers used multiple shades of brown-toned bricks and natural wood panels for the building’s exterior.

Just inside the building’s entrance is a wide-open foyer with the athletic director and attendance offices to the immediate left. The school’s athletic and performing arts functions are grouped around the foyer. Pattee called the area a “landing spot for all our special visitors” arriving for those events and streaming out of the facilities at performance intermissions or during sporting contests.

A 12,000-square-foot auditorium that will seat 825 people is to the left. Scaffolding filled the space between the auditorium’s ceiling and the concrete floor at the time of the tour, going up through the tiers where seating will be located.

Pattee noted that workers were preparing to put in place ducts, sprinklers, the sound system and lighting above the stage and audience areas in the room. “Everything that needs to be installed is being installed now,” he said.

A large glass-walled area that can be used as a conference room, classroom or special events space will be just outside of the auditorium. North of that is the concession stand, which will serve performing arts and athletic events.

To the right of the foyer is a 29,800-square-foot gymnasium space. That includes a 13,770-square-foot competition gym and a 6,030-square-foot auxiliary gym, which will have a curtain wall between them to serve as a divider. They will contain three tournament basketball courts and a competition basketball court or four volleyball courts.

The gyms will have 1,340 permanent seats and room for 100 additional temporary seats. At the east end of the gyms is an exercise and weight-training room. Just outside of that is a hallway that leads to the locker rooms and goes around the gyms.

“We designed this so the hallway can be kind of a running track, as well,” said Pattee, part of which continues through the foyer.

At the school’s southeast corner is the wrestling room, which will also be used for dance and gymnastics.

Just south of the auditorium, another hallway leads to the performing arts wing with classrooms, practice rooms, and teaching lab spaces for band, choir, and orchestra. A large band room can be divided in two depending on whether the focus is marching or concert band. The music wing has easy access to the stage and auditorium for performances.

The band rooms and auditorium also double as the school’s safe room area, with enough space to hold all of the building’s occupants, in case of weather events up to an F-5 tornado. The walls are built with one-foot thick poured concrete and ceilings are also a foot thick. The gymnasium walls are thinner, built with pre-stressed concrete panels.

Other walls in the office and performing arts area were not yet complete at the time of the tour. Only steel studs had been installed, which was also the case with some other areas in the building.

Learning spaces

North of the concession stand and gyms are the offices for the administrators, counselors and nurses as well as the kitchen and food service stations. Beyond that is the cafeteria/commons area, marking the point where the lower level starts.

The media center is on the level below the commons. A pair of stairs at the north end of the commons leading down to the media center also includes tiered areas where seating will be available.

Outdoor courtyards east and west of the media center will contain seating that students can use during parts of the day. At the upper level, plenty of windows in the commons area will allow people to look out over the courtyards. Skywalks on either side of the commons, connecting the two parts of the building, will also look out on the courtyards.

Northwest of the commons are classrooms for information technology as well as metals, woods and automotive. That area includes three bays with big overhead doors to help facilitate the hands-on learning. Northeast of the commons are fine arts and family and consumer sciences classrooms.

Beyond that are four academic wings, two on each level. In each wing, there are common spaces with classrooms arranged around them. Each wing has multiple content areas and will include multiple grade levels, said Pattee.

In the top level commons areas, slanted roofs make space for high-up north-facing windows that help bring light into the area. Each wing will have conference rooms, small glassed-in breakout rooms for students and staff commons areas. Teachers could use different spaces on various days depending on what a class is doing.

As of the tour, each wing was in a different stage of completion. One of the lower level wings was furthest along. The drywall was already painted gray with accents of red. Pattee said gray will be used on walls throughout the academic wings but each will have a different accent color.

Stadium in place

The stadium structure east of the school is already in place.

“They’ve got goal posts in, they’ve got seating in, they’ve got all of the light poles in,” said Pattee. Installation of artificial turf will be one of the next things to happen at the stadium. Doorways on the exterior of the stadium below the home seating area lead to team rooms, offices, concession stands, the Tiger store and ticket booth.

Goal posts are also in place for a practice field north of the stadium. There will be three practice fields accommodating the needs of soccer, rugby and marching band.

A $13.71 million contract has been awarded for the first phase of the 38,500-square-foot community swimming facility, which has a total budget of $16.07 million and is expected to be completed in the fall. “At this point there is not a specific date for the second phase,” said Pattee. That phase will include constructing a competition-sized pool, a smaller pool and other components of the building’s interior.

It is expected to be funded with $8 million from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy, $8 million from the city of Cedar Falls and $3.2 million in private fundraising.

The 42,800-square-foot Tiger Performance Center would include a 200-meter indoor track, two full-sized courts and indoor turf. The estimated cost of $8 million to $9 million will be completely paid for through private fundraising. There is no specific timeline to construct the building.

Organizers are working toward a $5 million goal to seek bids and construct the building’s shell.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. contributed Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that boosters are currently fundraising for. site-plan-this The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. contributed New CFHS exterior entryway An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS entryway and lobby An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning studio An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS commons exterior An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS co-learning studio An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of… 030720ho-cf-school-working-space A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to… contributed New CFHS commons interior An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS gymnasium An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning wing An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS main corridor An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS office An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed Cedar Falls High School pool drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School. 030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. Artist rendering of solar panels on new Cedar Falls High School An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…