Sow seeds for future in Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens' 25-year master plan

WATERLOO – The community is being invited to sow seeds for the future at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. As the garden nears its 25th year in 2021, a comprehensive master plan is being developed to grow into the next 25 years with ideas and suggestions cultivated through public input.
“When you’re planting an oak tree, you have to look 25 years into the future to know where to plant them. It takes a long time for a garden to mature, and having a master plan will help us pull together a cohesive theme and experience for visitors and accommodate educational programming and infrastructure, and that’s done through the master plan process,” said Robert Pruitt, executive director.
Founded in 1996, the 40-acre public garden is located at 1927 E. Orange Road, east of Hawkeye Community College.
Confluence Landscape Architecture of Des Moines is assisting the arboretum in the planning process, made possible through donations and grants, including from the Black Hawk County Gaming Commission.
“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve worked on. There is such great potential for the arboretum and garden. This is a real pivotal stage for us. Our mission, in a nutshell, is to connect people to nature through the garden, to enhance the quality of life through horticulture and to be a resource and educational resource for the community,” Pruitt explained.
“This master plan pulls together a lot of what we’ve done and put it together with new things for the future.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the arboretum from hosting community discussions. Input will be gathered using Social Pinpoint, a interactive engagement tool offered by Confluence that allows visitors to interact with an online map and provide suggestions and feedback on such items as building designs, natural spaces and programming.
“A link at our website takes you to the page with a map of the arboretum and garden, and you can click on different images and things and comment on whether or not you like it. If you have an idea, you can insert that and other people can read the idea and comment on that. We want to get as much input as possible from the community on what the next 25 years will look like for the garden,” Pruitt explained.
The public can vote on images and complete a survey.
A volunteer committee began laying the groundwork for the 25-year plan two years ago.
Future plans include a visitors’ center with a conservatory that will be open year-round to host groups for educational programming, such as school groups.
“We begin our season as school is ending, and end our season when schools are starting up because that’s the growing season. We want to connect with schools in a better way, as well as become a central place where people can learn about plants, the horticulture and rich heritage of Iowa’s land and environmental stewardship. Our vision is to be a cultural center for the community,” he said.
Pruitt expects the master plan to be completed by late summer or early fall 2021.
To provide feedback, go to www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/about. Printed copies of these engagement tools can be provided by contacting the arboretum. For more information, call 226-4966.
