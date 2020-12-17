Sow seeds for future in Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens' 25-year master plan

“This master plan pulls together a lot of what we’ve done and put it together with new things for the future.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the arboretum from hosting community discussions. Input will be gathered using Social Pinpoint, a interactive engagement tool offered by Confluence that allows visitors to interact with an online map and provide suggestions and feedback on such items as building designs, natural spaces and programming.

“A link at our website takes you to the page with a map of the arboretum and garden, and you can click on different images and things and comment on whether or not you like it. If you have an idea, you can insert that and other people can read the idea and comment on that. We want to get as much input as possible from the community on what the next 25 years will look like for the garden,” Pruitt explained.

The public can vote on images and complete a survey.

A volunteer committee began laying the groundwork for the 25-year plan two years ago.

Future plans include a visitors’ center with a conservatory that will be open year-round to host groups for educational programming, such as school groups.