BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The following students graduated after the spring 2022 semester at South Dakota State University: Bailey Christine Miculinich of Decorah, and Judd Paul Grover of Cresco, both earning bachelor of science degrees from SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
South Dakota State graduates and honors listed
